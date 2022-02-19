PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks bewitching in pink as she rocks athleisure attire

Janhvi Kapoor, a prominent Gen-Z star in Bollywood, has made a name for herself with her cinematic performances. Not only that, but Janhvi is a fitness enthusiast who follows her workout routine quite religiously. Combine that with her impeccable fashion sense, and more often than not, you get some absolutely amazing workout attire styling inspo from her When Janhvi goes out in the city, the paparazzi frequently follow her and photograph her. Speaking of which, recently Janhvi was spotted in the city in a gorgeous look that proved the fact that whatever Janhvi wears, she owns it.

In the pictures, the ‘Dhadak’ actress looked quite smart in her bright pink athleisure look. She wore tight pink slacks with a pink top and jacket of the same colour. Yep, Janhvi definitely made us fall in love with the colour pink all over again! Her brown hair was casually tied halfway with a white clip and she completed the look with her brown bag. Her choice of footwear was quite simple: A pair of cute slippers. Well, Janhvi sure knows how to catch our attention.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has a variety of intriguing projects coming up soon. She'll appear in the movies Goodluck Jerry and Milli. Apart from that, Janhvi will also star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs Mahi. Following their horror comedy Roohi, this will be her second time working with the actor. We are quite excited to see the two actors together once more!

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks dead-drop gorgeous as she flaunts her curves in a white outfit; Sara Ali Khan reacts