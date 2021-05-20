PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in white and blue as she steps out for cycling with sister Khushi in the city

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were papped by shutterbugs in the city as they head out for a cycling session. Check out their photos below.

Speak of the fittest sister duo in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning Janhvi Kapoor and . Even during the lockdown, the duo has been ensuring to follow their daily workout regime to stay fit. Given the fact that gyms are closed in Mumbai due to a surge in Coronavirus cases, Janhvi and Khushi have been indulging in outdoor workout activities. It seems like cycling and evening strolls have now become a part of their daily routine.

Both the sisters are often spotted enjoying cycling sessions and walks in the city. Today, they were yet again papped by shutterbugs as they stepped out for cycling together. In the photos, we can see the Dhadak actress looking stylish in a white tank top that she teamed with blue coloured legging and shoes. She can also be seen donning a chic chain mask as a safety precaution amid the ongoing pandemic. Khushi, on the other hand, was papped enjoying a ride with her sister. She can also be seen taking a stroll with her dog in the pictures. Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter looked uber cool in a blue tee with black trousers.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s Pictures below:

A few days ago, Khushi was in the headlines after she showed her phone’s wallpaper, featuring her mother, , while waving at the paps. She has a beautiful throwback memory as her phone’s screensaver. Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi’s work front, the actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi. She will next be seen in Siddharth Sengupta’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

