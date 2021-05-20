  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in white and blue as she steps out for cycling with sister Khushi in the city

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were papped by shutterbugs in the city as they head out for a cycling session. Check out their photos below.
6401 reads Mumbai
PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in white and blue as she steps out for cycling with sister Khushi in the city PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks chic in white and blue as she steps out for cycling with sister Khushi in the city
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Speak of the fittest sister duo in Bollywood and the list will surely be incomplete without mentioning Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Even during the lockdown, the duo has been ensuring to follow their daily workout regime to stay fit. Given the fact that gyms are closed in Mumbai due to a surge in Coronavirus cases, Janhvi and Khushi have been indulging in outdoor workout activities. It seems like cycling and evening strolls have now become a part of their daily routine.

Both the sisters are often spotted enjoying cycling sessions and walks in the city. Today, they were yet again papped by shutterbugs as they stepped out for cycling together. In the photos, we can see the Dhadak actress looking stylish in a white tank top that she teamed with blue coloured legging and shoes. She can also be seen donning a chic chain mask as a safety precaution amid the ongoing pandemic. Khushi, on the other hand, was papped enjoying a ride with her sister. She can also be seen taking a stroll with her dog in the pictures. Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter looked uber cool in a blue tee with black trousers.  

Check out Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s Pictures below:

A few days ago, Khushi was in the headlines after she showed her phone’s wallpaper, featuring her mother, Sridevi, while waving at the paps. She has a beautiful throwback memory as her phone’s screensaver. Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi’s work front, the actress was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi. She will next be seen in Siddharth Sengupta’s upcoming film Good Luck Jerry.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor has a priceless memory with mum Sridevi as her phone's wallpaper & it's beyond adorable; PHOTOS

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PICS: Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi add a pop of colour to their casual outfits as they head out for cycling in city
Janhvi Kapoor & sister Khushi Kapoor get emotional as they share PICS of mom Sridevi on Mother’s Day
Arjun Kapoor says Janhvi Kapoor wants to level up & get better; Reveals what he learnt from Khushi & Anshula
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's lavish, expansive and dreamy Mumbai home will make you go 'Wowza'
Janhvi Kapoor's endearing reaction to Khushi Kapoor's pretty summer PIC proves how much she misses her sister
Janhvi Kapoor soaks in the New York sun on a day out with sister Khushi Kapoor and friends; See Pics
close