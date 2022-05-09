PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks smashing in yellow and black deep-neck dresses as she eats pizza with friends

Janhvi Kapoor just blessed our social media feeds with several new pictures. Janhvi is only a few films old in Bollywood. She made her debut in showbiz with the 2018 film Dhadak where she featured alongside Ishaan Khatter. Ever since then, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s elder daughter Janhvi has been constantly a part of the limelight. She often entertains fans on Instagram with candid pictures and stunning photoshoots. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back today, Janhvi yet again shared a few photos on the ‘gram and you should not miss them.

In the polaroid pictures shared by Janhvi, one can see her having a fun time with her friends. In a few photos, she is seen looking gorgeous in a yellow deep-neck and backless bodycon dress. She wore her hair down and had glamourous makeup on. She posed with a friend in one picture. In another, she was seen wearing a long overcoat with her dress. In another picture, she is seen seated on a dining table with a few friends and cousin Shanaya Kapoor as they enjoy pizza. In yet another click, she is seen dressed in a deep-neck black dress with a thigh-high slit. She is seen holding a pizza as she poses for the picture.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She was last seen in the horror-comedy Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Her new and upcoming movie Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar went on floors today. Apart from this, she also has Mili and Goodluck Jerry. She will also feature in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor oozes oomph in deep neck dress, cheers for sister Shanaya Kapoor as latter walks the ramp; PICS