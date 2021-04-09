PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks stylish in an all black lace comfy dress as she returns post holidaying in Maldives

Janhvi Kapoor was today spotted arriving at Mumbai airport after her fun-filled vacation in the Maldives. Her airport look is shelling out major fitness goals.

Over the past few days, Janhvi Kapoor was holidaying in the Maldives. The Dhadak star has also been sharing her breathtaking photos from the exotic paradise on social media. Right from flaunting her bikini body to enjoying the sunset, Janhvi has been making memories and needless to say, she had enjoyed her fun-filled vacay to the fullest. The stunning actress also kept her fans all hooked with her posts that were no less than a treat for sore eyes. Now, Janhvi is back to the bay.

The Roohi actress was today spotted arriving at Mumbai airport. For the outing, she kept it stylish yet comfy. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a lovely summer black dress that she accessorized with a beautiful neckpiece. She is also seen holding a matching bag as she makes her way out of the airport. Janhvi styled her outfit with comfortable and simple flats. Also, she was seen wearing a black mask below the face shield following the significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases. With her hair wrapped in a bun, the Gunjan Saxena actress looked lovely in an all-black outfit.

Check out her photos below:

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen in Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy Roohi with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Good Luck Jerry, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. She is also a part of ’s multi starrer period drama Takht.

Janhvi will also be seen in Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor is the 'last to jump on the Maldives bandwagon' & post dreamy PICS; Says 'I fully get the hype'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×