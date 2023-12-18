PICS: Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Orry’s London vacay is all about food and fun rides; Khushi Kapoor feels FOMO

We all know that social media sensation Orry is friends with every youngster in Bollywood. He’s so close to them that they are often spotted vacationing together. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan took a trip to London with him. The images from their vacation show how much the trio enjoyed in the foreign country.

If you don’t know who Orhan Awatramani AKA Orry is, then you are probably living under a rock. Earlier today, the celebrity who enjoys a considerable amount of fan following shared pictures from his London vacation with bestie Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan. In the photo album, the trio had the fun of their life, relishing delicious food and enjoying thrilling rides.

In the first picture, Orry stood in front of a giant wheel. At the fun fair, the Mili actress also went to a photo booth and clicked funny polaroid pictures with him. The third picture showed Orry enjoying what seemed like chocolate waffles. Next was a video posted by a user who spotted Orry taking a ride and asked him, ‘What do you do for a living?’

In the following photo, he posed with Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan for a cute selfie. After his mirror selfie with his quicky phone case, he shared a picture with Janhvi, casually strolling in the windy neighborhood of London. The next couple of pictures gave a peek into the mouthwatering sushi and the plate of fries they hogged on. Finally, it was time to head home with their gazillion luggage bags. Sharing the images, he penned, “The value of a vacation.”

Take a look at the pictures:

The Archies actress and Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor was experiencing the fear of missing out while the trio enjoyed together. Hence, she commented on it, “FOMO” with multiple teary-eyes emojis. Nysa also wrote, "U officially have a PhD in this topic."

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

In 2023, we saw her in Bawaal followed by Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in which she made a special appearance in the song Heart Throb. Next up for her are projects like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Devara, and Ulajh; all of which expected to release next year.

