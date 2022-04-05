PICS: Janhvi Kapoor opts for white comfy wear as she gets clicked post-workout

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood these days. The young diva, who had made her big Bollywood debut with the 2018 release Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, has not just won hearts with her stupendous acting prowess but her fashion statements also grab attention. From her gym looks to airport looks, red carpet looks and even vacation looks, Janhvi never misses a chance to impress the fashion police. And now, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress is once again making heads turn as she was papped post the workout session.

In the pics, Janhvi was seen wearing an all white comfy wear post her workout. She had opted for a white sweatshirt which was paired with white shorts and a pair of white sneakers. The Roohi actress had kept her tresses open and was seen carrying a water bottle as she made her way to the car. Janhvi was busy talking over the phone and didn’t appear to be in a mood to get clicked.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics as she gets papped post workout:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently made the headlines after she announced her first collaboration with Varun Dhawan. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal which is slated to release on April 7 next year. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Goodluck Jerry and Boney Kapoor’s Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal.

