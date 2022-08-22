PICS: Janhvi Kapoor preps for Mr & Mrs Mahi; Gets spotted at a cricket ground in Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular newcomers in Bollywood. The actress, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh has started prepping for her next film- Mr And Mrs Mahi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role and this marks Janhvi and Rajkummar's second on-screen collaboration after their horror-comedy film, Roohi. Meanwhile, Mr & Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and it will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

For entering into the character well, the Ghost Stories actress was spotted on the cricket ground, preparing for the role. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a long and baggy white T-shirt. Janhvi is also wearing knee guards which are used while playing the sport. She also wore headgear and held a cricket bat. Recently, the actress revealed that she underwent six months of training to get into the character of a cricketer for Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos:



A few days back, she shared pictures as she posed on the field. Janhvi can be seen smiling with all her heart and she captioned the post: "Back to the grind. In 2021, the actress announced the film on her social media handle and wrote: “Time to pad up - it’s going to be a journey of two hearts chasing a dream! Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas near you on 7th October 2022.” While Janhvi will play the role of Mahima, Rajkummar plays a character named Mahendra. The teaser of Mr & Mrs Mahi created a lot of excitement amongst the fans.

Apart from Mr & Mrs Mahi, on the work front, Janhvi will star in Mili opposite Sunny Kaushal, a remake of the Malayalam film, Helen. She also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan.

