PICS: Janhvi Kapoor raises glam quotient in her mirror work gown; Tara Sutaria has a fiery reaction

The ‘Dhadak’ actor Janhvi Kapoor, who often posts breathtaking pictures of herself on social media, treated her fans to a series of pictures on Friday. The actress shared her pictures from Apoorva Mehta’s grand birthday bash that was held last night in Mumbai. Janhvi was among the numerous guests present at Apoorva Mehta's birthday party. Celebrities including Gauri Khan, Kajol, Tara Sutaria, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and others attended the occasion.

While all the stars came dressed to impress at the grand event, Janhvi Kapoor raised glam quotient in her metallic mirror work floor-length gown with noodle straps. She looked absolutely elegant as she exuded grace. To complete her look, the actress kept her hair open and donned nude makeup. Today, Janhvi shared some photographs of her gorgeous outfit on Instagram and captioned it as: "they said I needed to reflect". As soon as Janhvi dropped the pictures, the actress’ fans and followers rushed to the comment section and complimented her. Among several compliments, Janhvi’s friend and actress Tara Sutaria also dropped a fiery comment. Tara wrote, “Bro how” with a fire emoticon. In response, Janhvi said, “@tarasutaria took a few notes from u”. To note, Tara was also present at Apoorva Mehta’s star-studded birthday bash, yesterday.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in movies like Goodluck Jerry and Mili which is said to be a remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also work alongside Rajkummar Rao in Mr & Mrs. Mahi. This will be the second time both will work together.

