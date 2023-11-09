PICS: Janhvi Kapoor reveals her witty reaction after being asked to socialize by dad Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor surely knows well to turn heads. From her acting skills to public appearances and social media presence, she never ceases to amaze her fans. The Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress was recently seen gracing a Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra. While several pictures and videos from the evening party had surfaced on social media, Janhvi recently shared some unseen pictures with quite an amusing caption.

Janhvi Kapoor's recent post is too relatable for an introvert

On Thursday, November 9, a while back, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a couple of photographs. The beautiful clicks are from the evening of the Diwali party hosted by Manish Malhotra. The actress in the witty caption revealed her reaction after being asked to socialize by her dad, Boney Kapoor as she wrote, “Me when papa says come down and socialise with the guests (accompanied by upside down smile and woman shrugging emoji)”

The first photo features elegant Janhvi coming out of the venue with a beaming smile and in another photograph, she can be seen waving at the camera.

Take a look:

For the Diwali evening bash, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi actress stunned in a gold mermaid embellished lehenga with a matching bustier. She accessorized her looks with heavy matching earrings and a matching clutch. Janhvi, for the hairdo, kept her wavy hair open with a side partition.

Janhvi Kapoor and rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya's union at the evening

Notably, one of the pap videos capturing Janhvi has also been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the Roohi actress was seen exiting the venue with a broad smile and entered a car where her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, was already waiting for her. The two exchanged smiles and indulged in conversation as they left in their car.

Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Speaking of Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, the actress was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan.

In addition to this, today, the actress has treated fans with the release date of her next much-awaited, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film will hit the theaters on April 19, 2024. The film is backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Janhvi also has Ulajh with Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah in the pipeline. Furthermore, she will be soon debuting in South with Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

