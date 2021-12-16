PICS: Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling beige avatar finds a perfect setting in the golden desert

Time and again, Bollywood celebs flaunt their glamorous designed-filled wardrobe to stun the fashion police. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all being floored. But what attracts us more is the touch of quirkiness that celebs add to amp up their fashion game. On Thursday, December 16, actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen doing the same. Just one look at her Instagram profile tells us that the young star-kid is an enthusiastic globe trotter and her latest Instagram post is a testimony to it.

This time the Dhadak actor’s bronzed look was accentuated with the picturesque background of a golden desert. Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a slew of stunning photographs from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, the star can be seen donning a body-hugging beige dress that perfectly flaunted her beautiful curves. Glowing in the sun, the Kargil girl striked gorgeous poses as the camera clicked her in the scenic view. Wavy hair left open, perfectly lined eyeliner, glossy lips and blushed cheeks rounded off her entire look.

Take a look at the photos below:

This comes just days after Janhvi officially confirmed that she has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Milli. To note, this is her first collaboration with father Boney Kapoor and talking about the same, Janhvi shared a lengthy note for her papa that read, “It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up.”

She continued, “That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating in my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa, thank you for this journey.”

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has a slew of interesting projects lined up for her. She is gearing up to star in Colin D’Cunha directed quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

