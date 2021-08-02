PICS: Janhvi Kapoor in short black floral dress is effortlessly chic; Fans in love

Actress Janhvi Kapoor looked effortlessly stunning in her latest photographs which she shared with her fans on the photo-sharing application. She donned a beautiful short black floral dress which she accessorised with silver hoop earrings. Janhvi kept her hair loose and gave it a wavy look. Her make-up was on point. The Dhadak actress looked smoking hot as she posed in front of the mirror in her makeup room. She captioned the post, “Always fun troubling Nazzz”. In no time her post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. Her fans were left spellbound.

One of the users wrote, “Hey gorgeous”, another fan commented, “You look absolutely stunning”. A third user complimented, “Best actress ever” and many others left a heart emoticon on the post. Janhvi has been quite active on social media and her chic looks have been taking over the internet. The Kedarnath actress frequently has photoshoots and shares the results with her followers. Her social media account often gives fans a glimpse of her fun side too. Janhvi is usually seen posting fun videos with her sister .

Take a look:



Janhvi made her debut in the 2018 release ‘Dhadak’ opposite Ishaan Khatter. She has also worked in films including ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’ and more. She will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in the pipeline. Reportedly, she is also doing a Hindi remake of the South film, Helen.

