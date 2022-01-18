PICS: Janhvi Kapoor sports green shorts as she visits Arjun Kapoor; Khushi Kapoor gets clicked in the city

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor recently tested negative for Coronavirus and are now seen stepping out of their homes. The sisters are doing well and had tested positive on January 3 and the actress had revealed it on her Instagram stories too. Both were following the COVID-19 protocols and taking full precautions. Well, today, the sisters were seen at different locations in the city. They were twinning in white as they opted for some casuals. They posed for the shutterbugs and even waved at them.

Janhvi Kapoor, who was clicked outside Arjun Kapoor’s residence, was wearing a simple white colour t-shirt and green shorts. Her hair was left open and she went sans makeup. The actress continued to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 situation. And Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside her friend’s house. She was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. She kept her makeup minimalistic and completed the look with sports shoes.

Janhvi had written, “Hey guys! So me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!!.”

Take a look at the photos here:

Janhvi will be next seen in Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili, which is a remake of the Malayalam film Helen.

