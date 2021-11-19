PICS: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in LBD as she takes over LA streets after New York; Arjun Kapoor reacts

After having travelled to Dubai with Boney Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor on her father's birthday, Janhvi Kapoor headed to the US to spend time with her friends. Her photos from New York city's exploration left netizens in awe and now, as a surprise, she dropped glimpses from her time in Los Angeles with her friends. The Roohi star is certainly making the most of her vacation time before returning to work and her LA photos are proof of the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared several images of her taking over LA in complete style. In the photos, Janhvi could be seen enjoying a meal at a restaurant, walking on the streets in LA in a completely mesmerising avatar. She is seen clad in a little black dress with a matching blazer and knee high leather boots. The Roohi star left her hair open and kept her makeup natural for the day. Sharing the photo, Janhvi wrote, "honey, I’m home #LA for less than a minute."

Take a look:

As soon as Janhvi shared the photos, Arjun was quick to react to her LA trip. The Gunday actor joked about Janhvi's travelling spree and wrote, "It’s a world tour." Manish Malhotra also dropped a heart emoticon on Janhvi's gorgeous photos from LA.

On the work front, Janhvi was shooting for Helen remake titled Milli when she left for Dubai. The film is backed by Boney Kapoor. Besides this, Janhvi will be seen next in Good Luck Jerry. It is directed by Siddharth Sengupta and backed by Aanand L Rai.

Also Read|Ananya Panday is stealing hearts in this sequined pink lehenga; Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor demands