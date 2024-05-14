PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi director recalls actress being terrible at batting; 'She knew nothing...'

Mr & Mrs Mahi director Sharan Sharma shared two pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from 2021 and 2024 reflecting on her journey improving her cricketing skills in these years.

By Prerna Verma
Updated on May 14, 2024  |  10:34 AM IST |  2.1K
Picture credit: Sharan Sharma Instagram
Mr & Mrs Mahi Director drops PIC of Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘terrible’ cricket stance from 2021

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The trailer of the film was just released, and it has gotten all the fans excited for the film.

If you have seen the trailer, you know that the actress plays a cricket player in it. It is never an easy task for a non-cricket player to perfect their stance and play a cricketer on the silver screen in such a way that fans are forced to believe that the actor is a pro player. Well, the film’s director Sharan Sharma dropped 2 pictures of the actress showcasing her transformation from a non-cricket player to a cricketer.

Sharan Sharma shares pictures of Janhvi Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sharan Sharma shared 2 pictures of Janhvi Kapoor. The first one was clicked in 2021, moments after he narrated the story of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi to the actress. The next picture was clicked in 2024 when the film was finally about to be released. It is evident from the two pictures that the actress has come a long way.

In the caption, Sharan mentioned that after Janhvi picked up the bat to pose in 2021 and he saw that her stance was ‘terrible’ and she knew nothing about the sport, he was scared. He wondered how were they going to pull this off. The director concluded by saying, “Super proud of JK’s cricketing skills we have managed to achieve in the film!”

Check it out:

Advertisement


Reacting to the post in. the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “2 yrs 9 kilos 2 dislocations and many fights later. Wouldn’t have done it any other way. Still the most special journey.”

More about Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma and the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

Credits: Sharan Sharma Instagram
Latest Articles