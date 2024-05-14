PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's Mr & Mrs Mahi director recalls actress being terrible at batting; 'She knew nothing...'

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The trailer of the film was just released, and it has gotten all the fans excited for the film.

If you have seen the trailer, you know that the actress plays a cricket player in it. It is never an easy task for a non-cricket player to perfect their stance and play a cricketer on the silver screen in such a way that fans are forced to believe that the actor is a pro player. Well, the film’s director Sharan Sharma dropped 2 pictures of the actress showcasing her transformation from a non-cricket player to a cricketer.

Sharan Sharma shares pictures of Janhvi Kapoor

In the caption, Sharan mentioned that after Janhvi picked up the bat to pose in 2021 and he saw that her stance was 'terrible' and she knew nothing about the sport, he was scared. He wondered how were they going to pull this off.

In the caption, Sharan mentioned that after Janhvi picked up the bat to pose in 2021 and he saw that her stance was ‘terrible’ and she knew nothing about the sport, he was scared. He wondered how were they going to pull this off. The director concluded by saying, “Super proud of JK’s cricketing skills we have managed to achieve in the film!”

Reacting to the post in. the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “2 yrs 9 kilos 2 dislocations and many fights later. Wouldn’t have done it any other way. Still the most special journey.”

More about Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma and the script has been penned by Nikhil Mehrotra and Sharan Sharma. Presented by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, it is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is slated to hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

