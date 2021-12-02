PICS: Janhvi Kapoor's rainy day look is a winner as she gets snapped outside Mohit's Suri's office.

When Janhvi Kapoor is not busy shooting, the actress is often spotted in the city. From pilates sessions to attending meetings, the actress does it all like a pro. On Thursday, despite a rainy day in Mumbai, the Dhadak actress stepped out for an important meeting. The paparazzi snapped Janhvi outside filmmaker Mohit Suri's office.

For a rainy and gloomy day, Janhvi kept her look super minimal yet stylish. The actress was seen sporting a plain black vest which she paired with blue flared pants and carried a bottle. The actress left her hair open and kept her makeup minimal. Outside the office, Janhvi was seen interacting with a friend before heading out.

The actress was busy in a conversation and thus did not wave out to the paparazzi. Check out Janhvi Kapoor's photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has her hands full with multiple projects. She will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and also Mili, which is backed by Boney Kapoor. She is also going to have a role in Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions.

