PICS: Janhvi, Khushi are real glam dolls in slinky fits; Karan & more at Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash

Looks like the fever of Manish Malhotra’s birthday bashes is not over yet! While on Sunday, the popular fashion designer threw a pre-birthday bash along with his close friends including Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, and Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar in attendance, the ace fashion designer is now throwing another bash at this moment to celebrate his day which is no less than a star-studded affair. Manish Malhotra’s Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Jahnvi, Khushi, Vaani and more mark attendance

Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities have begun arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence at the moment. We have spotted ace filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hedge, and more in attendance. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor were also papped together in a frame. Have a look at the exclusive pictures here!

Manish Malhotra’s Pre-Birthday Bash: Kajol, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon get clicked for a photo Over the years, the bond developed between several Bollywood celebrities and fashion designer Manish Malhotra is clearly visible. On Sunday night, the popular designer threw a pre-birthday bash wherein Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Rekha and Karan Johar were clicked together in a frame. As they all flashed their million-dollar smiles, some netizens wondered whether any new film is being worked upon for the future ahead. Posting these photos on Instagram, Raveena Tandon captioned it saying, “Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!!!”