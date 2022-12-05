PICS: Janhvi, Khushi are real glam dolls in slinky fits; Karan & more at Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash

On December 5, popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned a year older. To celebrate this occasion, he has thrown a lavish party wherein we have spotted several stars in attendance.

Looks like the fever of Manish Malhotra’s birthday bashes is not over yet! While on Sunday, the popular fashion designer threw a pre-birthday bash along with his close friends including Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Rekha, and Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar in attendance, the ace fashion designer is now throwing another bash at this moment to celebrate his day which is no less than a star-studded affair. 

Manish Malhotra’s Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Jahnvi, Khushi, Vaani and more mark attendance

Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities have begun arriving at Manish Malhotra’s residence at the moment. We have spotted ace filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hedge, and more in attendance. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor were also papped together in a frame.

Have a look at the exclusive pictures here!

Amrita Arora and Kareena Kapoor look gorgeous together

Janhvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Karan Johar

Karan Johar Image

Karan Johar looks dapper

Malaika Arora with bestie Kareena Kapoor

Pooja Hedge

Pooja Hedge will next be seen in Cirkus

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran Image

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is all-smiles

Vaani Kapoor Image

Manish Malhotra’s Pre-Birthday Bash: Kajol, Rekha, and Raveena Tandon get clicked for a photo

Over the years, the bond developed between several Bollywood celebrities and fashion designer Manish Malhotra is clearly visible. On Sunday night, the popular designer threw a pre-birthday bash wherein Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Rekha and Karan Johar were clicked together in a frame. As they all flashed their million-dollar smiles, some netizens wondered whether any new film is being worked upon for the future ahead. 

Posting these photos on Instagram, Raveena Tandon captioned it saying, “Happy Birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05 .. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!!!” 

 

As Malhotra turned 56 years old on Monday, his contribution to the world of fashion for over three decades cannot be undermined. He is the founder of the eponymous label, Manish Malhotra.

