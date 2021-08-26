PICS: Janhvi Kapoor looks like breath of fresh air as she opts for a breezy dress while leaving post workout

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talked about star kids in Bollywood. Although she is just three movies old, the diva has already proved her mettle in the industry. Not just the audience has been in awe of her gorgeous looks, acting skills and panache, but her style statements are also a thing among the fans. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress never miss a chance to make the heads turn every time she steps out in the city.

Interestingly, today was no different as Janhvi was papped post her workout session and the Roohi actress was once again grabbing attention for her fashion statement. Janhvi was seen wearing a white coloured, spaghetti strap outfit with a floral print on it. She had completed her look with her open tresses and a tote bag. Janhvi also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols and wore a mask as she made her way to the car. Needless to say, her floral print outfit made her look like a breath of fresh air.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Janvhi will be next seen in Sidharth Sengupta directorial Good Luck Jerry. The movie happens to be a black comedy crime drama and has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai. The team had wrapped the movie early this year. Announced the wrap, Janhvi wrote, “I can’t believe it’s a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it, I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting for all of us. I’ll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything.”

