PICS: Jawan actor Viraj Ghelani gets engaged to girlfriend Palak Khimavat; Bhumi Pednekar congratulates

Viraj Ghelani, a content creator gaining popularity in the social media realm, recently grabbed attention for his notable cameo in the blockbuster film Jawan featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi. He also played Bhumi Pednekar's boyfriend in the movie Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Now, Viraj took to his social media to share has he has been engaged.

Viraj Ghelani gets engaged to Palak Khimavat

Today on December 14, social media influencer-turned-actor Viraj Ghelani took to his Instagram handle to share that he has got engaged to his long time girlfriend Palak Khimavat. The lovebirds made a collaborative post sharing pictures from their engagement ceremony as well as flaunting their rings and wrote, “Roomie for life,” and added a red heart and a ring emoji.

During the event, Viraj appeared smart in a white kurta-pyjama. He paired it with two jackets adorned with vibrant floral prints. On the other hand, Viraj's fiancée, Palak, looked enchanting in a white lehenga adorned with detailed thread embroidery, glass beads, and small crystals throughout. Palak complemented her lehenga with a coordinated blouse featuring a deep V-neckline and tassel detailing. She accessorized her ensemble with a matching sheer dupatta, a diamond and emerald necklace, earrings, a stone-studded bracelet, and rings. Her makeup had a nude base, and she completed her look with open tresses.

To this, a lot of celebrities extended their heartfelt congratulations. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Congratulations,” and added a string of red heart emojis. Sunny Kaushal wrote, “Congratulations buddy,” and added a hug emoji. Anshula Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations!!,” and added an evil eye emoji.

Viraj Ghelani’s work front

Professionally, Viraj is set to enter the Gujarati film industry in his debut alongside Gujarati actress Manasi Parekh in the film Jhamkudi. In November, he shared this news on Instagram, and wrote, “Always always wanted to do something for my Gujarati Language and the cinema and now Stepping in as a lead actor… #Jhamkudi releasing soon. And more than me all of you wanted this so it’s a collective effort…. See you in theatres.”

