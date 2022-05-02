PICS: Jayeshbhai aka Ranveer Singh's energy is unmissable in new post; Fans say 'Aag laga di baba'

Ranveer Singh enjoys a massive fan following across the world and is also known for his active presence on social media. The Bajirao Mastani actor is often seen treating fans with stunning pics of himself. Ranveer's sartorial sense of fashion is always top-notch and he is one of those stars in Bollywood who can slay any style like a pro. Apart from his impeccable acting skills, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor is also known for his fashion choices.

A few hours ago, Ranveer treated his fans with new photos, in which he is seen sporting a classy colourful shirt paired with blue denim jeans. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor added a pair of sunglasses to complete his look. Ranveer captioned the pictures with a rainbow emoticon. The actor’s photos have captivated his fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. A user wrote: "aag laga di baba" Another user added: "Love this!!!" "Fire," wrote a third user.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah, helmed by Divyang Thakkar. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on 13 May 2022. Apart from this, he will be seen next in Karan Johar's romantic-comedy film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, which is slated to release in the cinemas on 10 February 2023. Ranveer also has other projects including Cirkus and the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, Anniyan.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi & Karan Johar jet off for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot; PICS