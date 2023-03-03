PICS: 'Jhoothi' Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her birthday with media, fans; Relishes chocolate cake and vada pav

Shraddha Kapoor, who is one of the most loved actresses in town, is celebrating her birthday today. Her fans, friends and family members have flooded social media with warm wishes. Apart from her birthday celebration, Shraddha is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has teamed up for the first time. Earlier today, Shraddha was clicked in the city promoting her film and celebrating her birthday with her fans and the media.

Shraddha Kapoor gorges on cakes and vada pav

For her birthday today, Shraddha decided to keep her look classy and chic. She wore denim jeans and styled it with a white top and a beige blazer. She completed her look with white heels, a dainty neckpiece and her million-dollar smile. As soon as the actress left her building in her car, she was surrounded by her fans. After she reached for the promotions, her fans and the media were seen waiting for her with scrumptious cakes. On one of her cakes, it was written, 'Happy birthday Jhoothi SK' referring to her upcoming film. The birthday girl received lots of flowers from her fans. She cut cakes with them and even posed with her fans for the pictures.

In return, Shraddha treated her fans and the paparazzi with a plate full of vada pavs. Even she enjoyed the mouthwatering vada pav with them. Have a look:

Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and shared a sweet picture of herself. Posing with her cakes, Shraddha looked all things cute. Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday wish karo mujhe but kuch alag creative style mein."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, directed by Luv Ranjan, also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and Anubhav Singh Bassi. It is slated to release in theatres on March 8.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor: 5 mesmerizing tracks sung by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar star that are unmissable