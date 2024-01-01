PICS: Kajol and Ajay Devgn share first 2024 post featuring family wholesome moment with kids Yug and Nysa

Today marks the beginning of 2024, a new beginning for everyone. Like the general public, well-known personalities from Bollywood are sharing video clips of their memorable moments from 2023 and giving glimpses into their New Year's Day in 2024. Now, Kajol has shared a heartfelt post.

Kajol makes her “first post of 2024” with her loved ones

Today, on the occasion of New Year, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share her “first post of 2024” which featured her near and dear ones. In the first picture of her post, the actress was seen posing along with her husband Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa Devgn and son Yug. In the second picture, Ajay Devgn’s mother Veena Devgan joined them was a happy click. In the last picture, the group was joined by Ajay’s sister Neelam Devgan and nephew Daanish Devgan.

Sharing the post, Kajol expressed her gratitude and wrote in the caption, “First post of 2024 and the thought that keeps coming gratitude gratitude gratitude ..#newyearvibe #family #letitrollout #2024.”

TAKE A LOOK: