PICS: Kajol and Mouni Roy make a statement in saree as they attend Durga Puja in the city

The holy festival of Durga Puja has been going on and the entire nation is taken over by the festive spirit. Several Durga Puja pandals have been installed in several cities that have been adding charm to the holy festival. Not just commoners but several celebs were also seen marking their presence at the Durga Puja ceremonies in the city. Amid this, Mouni Roy and Kajol were seen making heads turn as they opted for a desi attire for the Durga Puja ceremony.

In the pics, Mouni wore a golden coloured saree and she looked like a sight to behold in the desi look. She completed her look with a choker set and a pearl necklace. She had completed her look with a back bun and had her make up game on point. On the other hand, Kajol opted for a navy blue coloured saree with a golden print and a golden border. She had completed her look with a matching golden blouse and a teal blue coloured potli. She was accompanied by her son Yug who wore the traditional white kurta pyjama. Interestingly, the mother-son duo was seen wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Kajol was also accompanied by mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Take a look at pics:

To recall, Kajol had made the headlines on Tuesday as well wherein she was seen attending Durga Puja and got emotional white meeting her uncle after a long time. Kajol was wearing a hot pink saree with a mirror work blouse. She has opted for bold makeup and red lipstick.