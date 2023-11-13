PICS: Kajol gives peek into lively Diwali celebrations; Ajay Devgn twins in green with son Yug

Bollywood dazzled in extravagant Diwali celebrations, and numerous celebrities took to social media to offer fans a sneak peek into their joyous festivities. Kajol, in particular, shared delightful snapshots from her own celebration, featuring husband Ajay Devgn, mother Tanuja, son Yug Devgan, and other loved ones. The Diwali extravaganza for the family was a perfect blend of happiness and weariness, accentuated by lively music and dance sessions.

Kajol’s Diwali night with Ajay Devgn, Yug Devgan and others

Kajol graced Instagram with a visual feast, offering a glimpse into her Diwali celebration on November 12, surrounded by the warmth of family and friends. One photo captured the beaming smiles of Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn, where she looked resplendent in a bright red saree adorned with matching bangles, earrings, and a bindi. Her hair flowed freely, and she embraced a minimalistic makeup look. Ajay, complementing her elegance, looked dashing in a green kurta.

Further moments unfolded as Kajol indulged in lively selfies with her nephews, Danish Devgn and Aaman Devgan. The frame expanded to include cherished moments with her mother Tanuja and mother-in-law Veena Devgan. Other stunning pictures also featured Kajol with her son Yug Devgan and actor Vatsal Sheth.

In the caption, the DDLJ described their festive night and also extended Diwali wishes to the audience. She wrote, “Some nights just never go in order and those are the best days ever .. happy happy Diwali to every one out there.. it really is about laughing talking and dancing the night away #feetarehurting #soworthit #musicdanceandsing #diwali2023.”

Ajay Devgn, Danish Devgn, Aaman Devgan, Yug Devgan wear matching outfits for Diwali

Ajay Devgn showcased the playful side of family bonding on Twitter, sharing a delightful picture with nephews Danish and Aaman, playfully hoisting Yug into the air. The quartet sported a coordinated look, donning matching green kurtas and white pants. Ajay, adding a touch of humor, captioned the moment as, "Devgns Assemble!"

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is engrossed in the shooting of Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated cop movie, Singham Again, featuring a star-studded lineup. Meanwhile, Kajol has exciting projects on the horizon, including Do Patti and Sarzameen.

