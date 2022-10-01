PICS: Kajol looks resplendent in yellow saree as she arrives at Durga Puja pandal with Tanishaa Mukerji

Durga Puja celebrations have begun today. On this occasion, vibrant pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set up and devotees come to offer prayers to the goddess. Bollywood actress Kajol celebrates the festival every year with her family and friends, and makes sure she visits the pandals and seeks blessings. The actress was spotted in the city today as she arrived at a Durga Puja pandal along with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and she looked absolutely beautiful!

The paparazzi spotted Kajol as she visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal this evening. She opted for a gorgeous yellow saree for the occasion, and kept her makeup minimal. She let her hair loose, with a section of braided hair at the front. Meanwhile, Tanishaa opted for a multi-coloured ethnic outfit and accessorized it with a pair of green earrings. Kajol and Tanishaa offered their prayers, and were seen interacting with a few people around them. Check out the pictures below.