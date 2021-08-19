PICS: Kajol & Nysa Devgan SPOTTED outside pilates class; Star kid flaunts her toned legs

Kajol and her daughter seem to have gotten more focused on their fitness regime off-late. Apart from looking all stylish and fitter by the day, the mother-daughter duo are spotted outside their pilates class quite often. Both Kajol and Nysa have become the favourites of the paparazzi these days, and just like her mom and the superstar dad , daughter Nysa Devgan too, knows how to grab the limelight. Today again, the mother-daughter duo were spotted outside their pilates class.

Although Kajol rushed inside the building the moment she got down from the car, her daughter Nysa, who got down from the other side of the car, got clicked until she entered the building. With whatever we can see from the picture, Kajol is wearing an all-black attire. She wore gym tights paired with a black t-shirt. She tied her hair in a bun with a white clip and held her water bottle in one hand. On the other hand, Nysa Devgan wore a white coloured jacket over black gym shorts, flaunting her toned legs.

Take a look:

Nysa Devgan usually takes social media by storm and already enjoys a decent fan following. Kajol shares an amazing bond with her daughter, and we have seen its proof on her social media time and again. She has also shared how proud she is of her daughter.

In fact, Nysa, too, has revealed that she is very much like her mother, and Kajol is way more chill than she ever admits. Also, according to Nysa, the two of them are too loud and have no filter.

We love the mother-daughter duo, and we love the way they are keeping themselves fit. How many hearts for these two?

