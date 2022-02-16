PICS: Kangana Ranaut dons checkered pants & coat as she gets papped at the airport

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. In her over a decade-long-career, Kangana has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen.. Kangana has received immense praise for her performances in films like Queen, Woh Lamhe, and Tanu Weds Manu to name a few. Her acting mettle has earned her considerable praise and acclaim from fans and critics alike. After being snapped at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara this afternoon along with producer Ekta Kapoor, Kangana was spotted at the Mumbai airport a few moments back as she landed in the city of Mumbai.

Kangana, who is often seen rocking her airport looks in ethnic attires, especially a saree, opted for casuals tonight. The Manikarnika actress was seen donning a white tee which she paired with checkered green pants. Kangana layered up with a red and grey checkered coat, and wrapped up the look with a pair of grey shoes. Kangana styled her hair in a high bun, and also wore a white mouth mask as per the Covid-19 safety guidelines. The actress smiled warmly at the cameras while the media personnel clicked her from a distance.

Take a look at Kangana’s pictures:

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, a biopic on the legendary actress turned politician J. Jayalalithaa. She now has an interesting lineup of projects in her kitty. The actress will now feature in Dhaakad and Tejas. Besides this, Kangana is also working on her debut digital venture as producer, Tiku Weds Sheru, which features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the leads.

