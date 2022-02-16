PICS: Kangana Ranaut dons royal blue as she visits Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi with Ekta Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor made their presence felt at New Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara as they paid a visit on Wednesday morning. The actress and producer were accompanied by their teams and heavy security as they entered the holy place with their heads covered. For the visit, Kangana donned a royal blue ethnic piece.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in her look as her hair and makeup was also on point. Accompanying Kangana, was television producer queen Ekta Kapoor who donned a pristine white ethnic outfit. The producer, along with Kangana, prayed at the Gurudwara. The actress also offered 'Rumala Sahib' after she finished praying. The Gurudwara was full of security personnel, their team members and the media.

Take a look at Kangana and Ekta Kapoor's Gurudwara photos:

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has films like Dhaakad and Tejas in the pipeline. She also turns producer with Tiku Weds Sheru.

