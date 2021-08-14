PICS: Kangana Ranaut enjoys pool day with nephew in a black swimsuit

loves spending time with her nephew Prithvi, and her Instagram stories and posts are filled with pictures of the two. In a recent post, the actress could be seen having a gala time with her niece in a pool as the two were laughing and playing in the pool. Also, Kangana looked stunning in her black swinsuit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana Ranaut posted a series of pictures with Rangoli Ranaut's son and her nephew. Both of them could be seen playing in the pool. In the first picture, Kangana was sitting on the edge of the pool, whereas her niece was inside the pool. In the next picture, the Panga actress could be seen following her nephew. In the third, she finally took a dip in the pool and so on. Kangana looked stunning in her black swimsuit and paired it with a wide hat and black glares. Sharing these pictures she wrote, "A day with my kiddie….. in a water park ha ha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it may be because he was so thrilled to be there …… I guess that's what love is about."

Take a look:

Recently, her family, including her parents and sister's family, also joined her in Budapest. Over the past few days, Kangana has been spending time with them, including her nephew Prithvi.

Talking about Dhaakad, the film will star Kangana as Agent Agni in the actioner. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. The actress recently penned a note when she finished shooting and said that the character will continue to live inside her.

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana has Thalaivi as well as Tejas. She is also producing an OTT film under Manikarnika Films banner titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

