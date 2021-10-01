PICS: Kangana Ranaut glows in pink & white as she pours love for Manipuri weave saree

Apart from impressing viewers with her performances on the silver screen, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is also emerging as a fashionista in recent times. Her love for traditional wear, especially sarees cannot be missed, as the actress is often seen donning the six yards of beauty on multiple occasions. From her airport looks to film promotions, Kangana has nailed a saree look many a time in the past. Keeping up with this trajectory, the actress took to Instagram a few hours back, and posted a couple of pictures in a beautiful Manipuri saree. Doing so, she expressed her admiration for the same.

A few hours back, Kangana took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures in an alluring pink and white saree with a traditional Manipuri weave. She donned the saree with a beautiful white blouse, that accentuated the look even more. Kangana wore an elegant pair of earrings, while she styled her hair in a bun, and kept her makeup fresh and glowing. Sharing the pictures on the gram, she expressed her love for the Manipuri weave with a caption that read, "This morning wrapped Moradabad schedule of #Tejas and landed in Lucknow…All set to meet Honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh… Shri Yogi Adityanath ji…Thank you @chettiaralbert @hairbyhaseena for helping me get ready…@rizwan.syed 04 for assistance. And special thanks to my Manipuri designer friend @robertnaoremstudio for this gorgeous weave”.

Take a look:

Kangana was recently seen in the J. Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii where she essayed the role of the legendary former actress and politician. She will be next seen in Dhaakad, where she will play the role of Agent Agni. The actress wrapped up the shoot of the film in August this year. Kangana is currently shooting for Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

