PICS: Kangana Ranaut has a song ‘ringing’ in her head as she celebrates ‘Tejas’ wrap up party

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actress often shares pictures from her personal as well as professional life on Instagram with her millions of fans. On Friday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared some lovely glamorous pictures on Instagram as she celebrates the wrap-up of ‘Tejas’ with a party thrown by producer Ronnie Screwvala. Kangana shared pictures in a beautiful shiny dress with interesting captions. In one of the captions, Kangana wrote, “There is a song ringing in my head Mere mehboob tujhe meri mohabbat ki kasam..”

On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Kapil Sharma along with another guest Sonu Sood arrived on Amitabh Bachchan’s show. Kapil shared an anecdote about Kangana that left everyone in splits including Amitabh Bachchan. Sonu started talking about sending his trainer Yogesh to Kapil’s place to train him relentlessly. Kapil said, “He is absolutely right. Yogesh did not let me go at all. Par ek din usko Kangana Ranaut mil gai client. Us din meri chaati pe dumbbell pade-pade chorr gaya woh (But then he found a new client, Kangana Ranaut. That day, he left even the dumbbells right on my chest)."

On the work front, Kangana recently released her latest much-awaited venture ‘Thalaivii’ which garnered immense critical acclaim from the audiences and critics alike. Several viewers of the film took to Twitter and praised Kangana’s performance and transformation as J Jayalalithaa especially after the film’s premiere on multiple OTT platforms. Kangana will be playing a fighter pilot in Tejas.

