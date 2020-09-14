PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row

On Sunday, Kangana Ranaut met up with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari amid her row with BMC and the government. On Monday, the actress was snapped leaving for the airport as she jetted off from the city.

Actress ’s short trip to Mumbai seems to have come to an end a day after she met up with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The actress has been in the news all week over the BMC’s demolition work done at her office in Mumbai amid her row with the Maharashtra government. Post the demolition, several other Bollywood celebs also condemned the work done by BMC and the actress was met by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Now, Kangana was snapped while heading to Mumbai airport.

On Monday, Kangana was snapped leaving her residence to head to the Mumbai airport as her short visit to the city came to an end. Reportedly, Kangana was exempted from quarantine as she was in the city only for a few days. Now, she is all set to jet off from Mumbai airport. The actress was snapped leaving her Mumbai house as she headed to the airport. Clad in a grey suit with shades, Kangana bid adieu to the city.

As per ANI, “Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from her residence for Mumbai Airport.” Meanwhile, Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut expressed her take on BMC’s action to demolish her office in Mumbai amid her row with the Maharashtra Government. The star’s mom lashed out at Shiv Sena for the same in an interview with a news channel and claimed that if her daughter had done something wrong, fans would not have backed and supported her. Kangana also reportedly received support from Karni Sena who had welcomed her at the airport when she arrived on September 9.

Take a look Kangana Ranaut’s photos while heading to the airport:

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from her residence for Mumbai Airport. pic.twitter.com/lnzPneAshP — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at Chandigarh Airport from Mumbai. She is en route her hometown Manali in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/1DdeVU2prx — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, BMC demolished Kangana’s office in Mumbai in her absence when she was on her way back to Mumbai. Bombay High Court also had stayed the demolition order. However, BMC had taken action prior to that. Several celebs like Dia Mirza, Vivek Agnihotri, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar came out in support of Kangana amid her row with BMC. Kangana too shared a tweet in which she claimed that she will continue to work out of her demolished office as she cannot afford to get it repaired. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas.

