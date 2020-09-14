PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row
Actress Kangana Ranaut’s short trip to Mumbai seems to have come to an end a day after she met up with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The actress has been in the news all week over the BMC’s demolition work done at her office in Mumbai amid her row with the Maharashtra government. Post the demolition, several other Bollywood celebs also condemned the work done by BMC and the actress was met by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. Now, Kangana was snapped while heading to Mumbai airport.
On Monday, Kangana was snapped leaving her residence to head to the Mumbai airport as her short visit to the city came to an end. Reportedly, Kangana was exempted from quarantine as she was in the city only for a few days. Now, she is all set to jet off from Mumbai airport. The actress was snapped leaving her Mumbai house as she headed to the airport. Clad in a grey suit with shades, Kangana bid adieu to the city.
As per ANI, “Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from her residence for Mumbai Airport.” Meanwhile, Kangana’s mother Asha Ranaut expressed her take on BMC’s action to demolish her office in Mumbai amid her row with the Maharashtra Government. The star’s mom lashed out at Shiv Sena for the same in an interview with a news channel and claimed that if her daughter had done something wrong, fans would not have backed and supported her. Kangana also reportedly received support from Karni Sena who had welcomed her at the airport when she arrived on September 9.
Take a look Kangana Ranaut’s photos while heading to the airport:
Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from her residence for Mumbai Airport. pic.twitter.com/lnzPneAshP
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at Chandigarh Airport from Mumbai. She is en route her hometown Manali in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/1DdeVU2prx
— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020
Meanwhile, BMC demolished Kangana’s office in Mumbai in her absence when she was on her way back to Mumbai. Bombay High Court also had stayed the demolition order. However, BMC had taken action prior to that. Several celebs like Dia Mirza, Vivek Agnihotri, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar came out in support of Kangana amid her row with BMC. Kangana too shared a tweet in which she claimed that she will continue to work out of her demolished office as she cannot afford to get it repaired. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi with Arvind Swami. She also has Dhaakad and Tejas.
Also Read|Kangana Ranaut says ‘Maharashtra Governor listened to me like his own daughter’ post their meeting
Anonymous 2 days ago
Good riddance to you and your evil sister Kangana. You did not know when to shut up and you still don’t shut up. Bitterness and hate has engulfed the two of you entirely.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kangana and her sister if they are really genuine, should use their local celebrity status and political clout to fight for saftety for women from rapes and acid attacks in HP. Mumbai does not need them.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol... "Self praise is for losers." "Class does not try to build itself up by tearing others down." Talent is unattractive Kangana, unless combined with some signs of elegance and class. Class has nothing to do with money.
Anonymous 2 days ago
LOL....Those POLITICIANS are DIABOLIC.......WITH CONSISTENT UNEXPECTED EXPENSES = NO WORK IN MUMBAI THEN EVENTUALLY WILL BECOME BROKE
Anonymous 2 days ago
LOL...Alia won't let you stay at Ranbir's place WITHOUT A MASK till you fix your 'BMC DEMOLISHED' HOUSE-OFFICE....& Hrithik says MUMBAI IS NOT SAFE WITH KANGANA HERE.....Bye Bye!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Thank God she left Mumbai and Bollywood. Now she can go and work in Himachal film Industry or Bhojpuri industry. Bollywood is not right place for her and neither is Mumbai and Maharastra. Bollywood has enough outsiders like Ayushman, Tapsee, Bhoomi, Rajkumar, Sonu sold, Pankaj tripathi etc. Bollywood will do much better than Kangana
Anonymous 2 days ago
She manages to look always cheap,downmarket
Anonymous 2 days ago
Don't come back and make mumbai impure.
Anonymous 2 days ago
sad looking piece
Anonymous 2 days ago
looks depressed
Anonymous 2 days ago
Go to HP and say all these lines
Anonymous 2 days ago
Clearly, this foul, mouthpiece of the Sena, aka Sanjay Raut was the one who started this drama, 'cz the Maha Aghadi Govt knows that it is on shaky ground. It's not really about Kangana. Sena's actions are a reflection of their frustration 'cz the Trinity CBI, NCB & ED are zeroing-in on the truth.. Hence they are trying to beat up people, break people's office only to show their might. Sena is only a toothless tiger & certainly not in a position to dictate to anyone who is living in M'rashtra. M'rashtra belongs to the people & not to the state Govt.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Her styling again is wrong. What kind of yucky outfits has she been wearing? The worse her persona has flipped the worse her clothes have become.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Beware of BJP mask-wearing clowns who roam cities to disrupt harmony, unity & diversity. They are sent to divert attention from important issues. Vote wisely next time India.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Supporting a foul-mouthed, victim-bully shows how low the moral compass of Indians is. This biggest herd of sheep in the world is currently steered brilliantly by the BJP.
Anonymous 2 days ago
BJP retracts device after the malfunction
Anonymous 2 days ago
Dumped by lovers, dumped by the fraternity, dumped by city, and now dumped by the ruling party.
Anonymous 2 days ago
great to see her in action mode. No more talking she’d just slaying. We love you kangana.
Anonymous 2 days ago
We all live in a democracy and so everyone is entitled to have their own opinion we agree with her or not but it is not in good taste to call her trash and stuff..what she says or does is her choice...let's not choose to stoop so low.Loving your city doesn't give you the right to hurl abuses at others
Anonymous 2 days ago
ok..then why does she get to do call a city worse than trash i.e. enemy's country piece..i.e. pakistan occupied. is that allowed. so first go and tell the same to her then comeback & preach. you have to use a thorn to pull out one. no other way will it comeout. & what is agree or not; if any agrees with Pok comment then there are biggest anti-nationalist period!
Anonymous 2 days ago
What she said was even worse!
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is an evil woman. If she is free to say what she wants, shiv Sena and everyone here too are free to say what they want. We will criticize her for all her rubbish.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Stinky trash is out of Mumbai. Now Mumbai is so pure. . Don’t come back.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Did anyone see how fake ssr fans are cursing anushka?! Kangana is definitely the instigator as she targets all bw ppl & enables such hate towards kids of karan to get cancer & now even unborns. She will have to face much more than this someday. That day even ppl who are supporting her will not be her side!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Targeting a pregnant lady- not cool!
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is garbage
Anonymous 2 days ago
So many calling her tiger, sherni, lioness. True she is not human. Man eating tiger.agree on that one. Nxt time u ppl call her tiger, pic tiger eating human. Enjoy!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Simply put shez the worlds best sociopath. Ppl r ready to give money for her Y security based on her fake claims. Was she even useful for NArcotics bureau ?! Nothing she did. But gets way with Pok comment.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Sure she did what she does best - drama. But what abt busting or help she did related to ssr when she came here! Isnt that Y security for that purpose & not to show off & also use by her sister?!
Anonymous 2 days ago
nice. mumbai removes its trash.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Good riddance !still trying to incite mumbaikers by calling Mumbai pok !! She has some issue for sure ...
Anonymous 2 days ago
look at the uneducated ,con woman. no mask ,nothing. Stupid pandemic is still going on. Cases are sky high.By the way please dont come back .Stay in your Manli only. Your fake drama is over. Do not come back To Mumbai. Spare us.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kangana ab kabhi Aamchi Mumbai mat aana. Wo to tumhare Liye POK hai na. Baksh do mumbai ko plzz. Tum to ho hi ghatiya. Ab Manali me raho aur tweet karti raho. Hahaha. Humari badhdua tumhare saath hai.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Plastic se bani hai
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kangana is not tiger (Shroff)
Anonymous 2 days ago
She is looking like 50 something woman
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kangana is Tiger
Anonymous 2 days ago
Don’t come back
Anonymous 2 days ago
Look at her aunty ji hahaha!! Go and never return
Anonymous 2 days ago
HP Jake bol na
Anonymous 2 days ago
burnol laga le
Anonymous 2 days ago
Kangana,I admire you, you always stick to what's right even it means losing your house,losing friends or losing films.Just like sushant death has brought revolution , you too has contributed to it ,rightfully!Kudos to you.
Anonymous 2 days ago
So did hitler.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Amazing kangana! Came like a whirlwind, thrashed people responsible, did what you needed to get done and out again. Gutsy.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Not gutsy but naughty!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
She got Y protection to bust out names or contacts of cartel. Did she do that?? Nopes then what did she do other than calling mumbai pok as many times & insulting. Thatz why only mass movies run in india as easily can fool ppl with glamour!!!