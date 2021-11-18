PICS: Kangana Ranaut keeps it simple and casual as she steps out post a rigorous workout

Kangana Ranaut is known for her dedication be it towards profession or fitness. While the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has been creating a massive buzz for her impressive line of work, she is also seen dishing out major fitness goals. In fact, Kangana often shares inspiring workout videos on social media and is often termed as the fitness icon. Recently, the Tanu Weds Manu actress grabbed the eyeballs after she was papped in the city post a rigorous workout session.

In the pics, Kangana was seen dressed in a brown coloured sweatshirt as she stepped out after a workout. She had tired her hair in a loose pony and completed her look with black sunglasses as she stepped out in the city. The Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai actress was busy scrolling down her phone as she left in her car. Well, clearly fitness is a priority for Kangana who made sure to hit the gym despite her hectic schedule courtesy her upcoming movies and debut production Tiku Weds Sheru.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s gym pics:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had recently made the headlines after she had wrapped the shooting for Tejas. She wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.

