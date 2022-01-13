PICS: Kangana Ranaut opens a box of memories and indulges in nostalgic pics; Check here

For most people, their childhood pictures happen to be their most treasured things. Why? They are a portal that takes you back in time, to the good old days and even better memories. These pictures come laced in nostalgia and a range of emotions. To share your old pictures is to share a part of you that is super personal, and many B-Town celebs do not shy away from sharing them with their fans, who they consider their family. Recently, Kangana Ranaut uploaded many old pictures from her photo bank, and gave us all a glimpse of her and her sister Rangoli Chandel’s childhood - and trust us, you’d absolutely love it.

In the stories, she first put up a pic of hers from 2000 looking adorable. With the pic, she wrote ‘Ha ha…must be class 9th… year 2000.’ Well, one thing is for sure, 2000 Kangana was just as gorgeous as 2022 Kangana. Next, she also uploaded a bunch of pictures of her sister Rangoli. The two sisters share quite a strong bond which could be reflected in the pictures. Taking us back to her school days, Kangana also uploaded a pic from when she was in 2nd grade. She wrote, ‘School days… that’s me and my best friend Nancy from class 2nd.’ Honestly, the pics were just too adorable!

Check out Kangana’s stories HERE:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii, a biopic on J. Jayalalithaa, a great actress turned politician. Currently, she has a diverse set of projects to look forward to such as Dhaakad and Tejas. In addition, Kangana is working on Tiku Weds Sheru, her first digital endeavour as a producer, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut keeps it desi in black salwar, flashes a radiant smile as she gets papped in the city; PICS