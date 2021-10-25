PICS: Kangana Ranaut poses with parents after winning 4th National Film Award, shares warm note

Updated on Oct 25, 2021 09:13 PM IST
   
Monday began on a celebratory note for Kangana Ranaut as she was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress at a ceremony in New Delhi. The actress won the prestigious award for her performance in her films, Panga and Manikarnika. Kangana received the award at the ceremony from Vice President of India, Venkiah Naidu in the presence of big names from the industry including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari and others. Post getting the award, Kangana penned a note for her parents and thanked them. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Manikarnika actress shared lovely photos while posing with her mother and father. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …" Her parents could be seen showing the 'victory' sign whilst posing with Kangana and her 4th National Film Award. 

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut was also seen interacting with Dhanush and Rajinikanth at the ceremony. The actress even shared a photo with Dhanush as they posed for a selfie at the ceremony. Previously, Kangana has bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She also won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in Fashion. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa on the big screen. She will now be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress also is producing a film, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. 

Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : those trolls below are fit for only bollywood inspired KJO award ceremony. Hit doesnot matter what matters is acting in movies
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Her parents must be super proud..her dad wanted her to be in a good job
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Buying National award till till date couldn't make her bankable nor star at the box office. Audience power
REPLY 2 5 hours ago
Anonymous : When all BW awards can go to kjo and chopra buddies, what's wrong with kangana getting this award. Atleast she does some real content movie's which her co-stars mostly don't take up
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : When did national awards lose its credibility. When Kangana, Saif, Raveena received it when they least deserved it. Anyways every award is a sham and talent whether awarded or not will shine.
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : a category should be introduced as a tribute to kangana. 'Apne mu miya mithoo award' category under National award and should be reserved for kangana only.
REPLY 4 7 hours ago
Anonymous : Giving awards to people like KR who have no respect for their craft but only gossip to stay relevant is insulting to such awards.
REPLY 7 7 hours ago
Anonymous : As long as she praisez BJP she'll get all the national awards even an award for being foul mouth .
REPLY 9 8 hours ago
Anonymous : Mother of all flops with irrelevant NA. I prefer National award at the box office than this bootlicking award. Joke lol
REPLY 10 9 hours ago

