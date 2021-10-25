PICS: Kangana Ranaut poses with parents after winning 4th National Film Award, shares warm note

Monday began on a celebratory note for Kangana Ranaut as she was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actress at a ceremony in New Delhi. The actress won the prestigious award for her performance in her films, Panga and Manikarnika. Kangana received the award at the ceremony from Vice President of India, Venkiah Naidu in the presence of big names from the industry including Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Sajid Nadiadwala, Nitesh Tiwari and others. Post getting the award, Kangana penned a note for her parents and thanked them.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Manikarnika actress shared lovely photos while posing with her mother and father. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "We all grow up with a deep desire to be worthy of our parents love, care and sacrifices…After all the troubles I give my mummy papa such days seem to make up for all those mischiefs ..Thank you for being my mummy papa I wouldn’t want it any other way …" Her parents could be seen showing the 'victory' sign whilst posing with Kangana and her 4th National Film Award.

Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut was also seen interacting with Dhanush and Rajinikanth at the ceremony. The actress even shared a photo with Dhanush as they posed for a selfie at the ceremony. Previously, Kangana has bagged the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns. She also won National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress in Fashion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana was last seen in Thalaivii as J Jayalalithaa on the big screen. She will now be seen in Tejas and Dhaakad. The actress also is producing a film, Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

