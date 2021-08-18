PICS: Kangana Ranaut shares glimpses of preproduction scenes from her next film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’; SEE Inside

Looks like it’s going to be a busy year for Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. For the last few months, Kangana had been busy shooting for her upcoming film Dhaakad. The film was recently wrapped up, and Kangana took to Instagram to share an emotional post regarding the same. Posting a picture of her character, ‘Agent Agni’ from the film, the actress wrote, “As the shoot is about to come to an end, she will live in me beyond the film…. She will rise inspite of herself and her inner demons #Agni #Dhaakad”.

It has been a couple of days since Kangana returned from Budapest, and the ‘Queen’ actress is now on to her next project, ‘Titu Weds Sheru’. The film will be produced under Kangana’s own banner, ‘Manikarnika Films’, and will go on floors in November. Besides Kangana, it will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Kangana took to Instagram to share this announcement, and even gave fans glimpses of the preproduction scenes of the film at her office. In the pictures shared by her, she can be seen in the midst of a meeting. Sharing the photos Kangana wrote, “Preproduction of Tiku weds Sheru at @manikarnikafilms office, filming begins first week of November …

@nawazuddin._siddiqui”

Have a look at Kangana’s Instagram post here:

Speaking of 'Dhaakad’, the film is one of the most anticipated female-led action-packed movies of the year. Kangana headlines the main role of Agent Agni in the film. Going by the first look poster, her character looks ‘fiery and fearless’. While Kangana is the main protagonist, Arjun Rampal will play the role of the main antagonist, Rudraveer in the movie.