PICS: Kangana Ranaut SPOTTED in Mumbai giving perfect Sunday vibes in a stylish maxi dress

is grabbing all the eyeballs for her upcoming movie Thalaivi. Her similarity to Jayalalithaa is winning all the hearts. The actress has been back in the city to shoot for another upcoming movie Tejas. Well, paps love to click her and she has been spotted a lot in the city these days as she is keeping busy with her shoot schedule. The diva was yet again papped in the city today as she was all set to sit in her car.

Kangana Ranaut is a busy woman and after wrapping up Dhaakad in Budapest, she has resumed another shooting schedule of her film Tejas in Mumbai. Amid this, Kangana was spotted in the city giving perfect Sunday vibes. She could be seen wearing an off-white maxi dress with a floral design on it. The dress had a spaghetti strap and it is looked very comfy yet stylish. Kangana stunned with her curls on point as she kept her hair open. And wore black sunglasses. As always she waved at the paps. A staff member helped her open the door of her car. We can also see a security officer with a gun standing ahead of her car. Kangana looked stunning in this simple yet classy dress.

Take a look:

Recently, when Kangana Ranaut commenced shooting for another schedule of her film Tejas, she shared a BTS photo with director Sarvesh Mewara. The actress was in the Indian Air Force Uniform in the same.

Kangana also has been in the headlines as she recently announced the theatrical release of her film Thalaivi. The film stars Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in theatres on September 10, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with director Razneesh Ghai. The shooting of the film is over and Kangana recently returned from Budapest post wrap up.

