PICS: Kangana Ranaut is a true boss lady as she walks with swag & waves at the paps

is fearless and bold and we all know that she never shies away from expressing her views and thoughts in front of the entire world. She is full of confidence and her walk is proof of that. Paps love to capture the actress in their lenses and never leave a moment to click her when she steps out from her house. Kangana was yet again papped in the city as she was about to sit in her car to go somewhere.

Kangana Ranaut is a busy woman and after wrapping up Dhaakad in Budapest, she has resumed another shooting schedule of her film Tejas in Mumbai. Amid this, Kangana was spotted in the city walking like a boss. She could be seen wearing a beige maxi dress and paired it with slip-on footwear. She kept her hair open and wore black glares. The actress waved at the pap the moment she saw them. A staff member helped her open the door of her car. We can also see a security officer with a gun standing ahead of her car. Kangana looked stunning in this simple yet classy dress.

Take a look:

Recently, when Kangana Ranaut commenced shooting for another schedule of her film Tejas, she shared a BTS photo with director Sarvesh Mewara. The actress was in the Indian Air Force Uniform in the same.

Kangana also has been in the headlines as she recently announced the theatrical release of her film Thalaivi. The film stars Kangana as J Jayalalithaa and Arvind Swami as MGR. It is all set to release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in theatres on September 10, 2021. Besides this, Kangana also has Dhaakad with director Razneesh Ghai. The shooting of the film is over and Kangana recently returned from Budapest post wrap up.

