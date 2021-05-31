PICS: Kangana Ranaut visits Golden Temple for the first time with family; Says ‘Speechless & stunned’

Kangana Ranaut visited Golden Temple with her family and shared pictures. The actress was happy for seeking blessings and mentioned it in her post.

Bollywood actress is doing well after she tested negative for COVID 19. She had gone to her hometown Manali to spend quality time with her family. And recently, she was seen visiting Golden Temple in Amritsar with family. This is her first visit to the temple. She shared the news with her fans and also gave a glimpse of her visit. The actress is often seen visiting religious places. Coming back to her visit, the actress mentioned that she was stunned by the beauty and divinity of the place.

Sharing pictures of the same on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Today I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden temple, even though I grew up in north and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times only for me it was first time .... speechless and stunned with Golden temple’s beauty and divinity.” In the picture, she is seen with her mother, sister Rangoli and her nephew.

The actress opted for green traditional attire with her hair styled in a bun. She is also seen taking Prasad while standing in the queue.

Take a look at the pictures here:

To note, the actress had shared her journey of how she battled COVID-19. In the video, she said that she drank a lot of kadha, did Yoga, and also ate healthy home-cooked food. On the work front, she will be next seen in Thalaivi, Dhaakad and Tejas.

