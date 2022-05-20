PICS: Kanika Kapoor & to-be-husband Gautam smitten as their Mehendi celebrations are all about love & laughter.

Singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with to-be-husband Gautam and the celebrations kickstarted in London this week. While their haldi and mehendi ceremony is done, the couple is inching closer towards the big day. Gautam, a London-based businessman, seems to have swept Kanika off her feet and we got a glimpse of that as the 'Baby Doll' singer dropped a series of new photos from her Mehendi ceremony.

For her Mehendi, Kanika donned a stunning pastel green outfit and floral jewellery. Needless to say, the stylish singer looked gorgeous. If photos are any proof, we can say that the couple were totally smitten by each other. Gautam even went down on one knee and gifted his soon-to-be wife a bunch of roses.

In other photos, the couple can be seen dancing, playing some fun games and just generally living each moment of their Mehendi ceremony. Sharing the photos, Kanika captioned it, "G (heart emoji) I Love you sooooo much!"

Take a look at Kanika Kapoor's post below:

Apart from these beautiful pictures, a video of Kanika and Gautam dancing to ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ also surfaced. This is Kanika's second marriage. The singer was earlier married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok, who was also based in London.

Earlier, when asked about her wedding reports, the talented singer did not deny it but instead replied to ETimes with a 'folded hands' and 'happy smile' emoticon.

