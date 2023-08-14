PICS: Karan Boolani pens a heartfelt note for 'love of his life' Rhea Kapoor on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Filmmaker and fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani, two years ago on August 14, 2021. It was an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai and was attended by their close friends and family. Now, on the occasion of their second marriage anniversary, Karan has shared new pictures with Rhea and penned a beautiful wish for her.

Karan Boolani wishes Rhea Kapoor on their second wedding anniversary

Karan took to Instagram on Monday and shared some lovely selfies from their recent vacation. The duo is dressed in warm layers and standing in what seems like a carnival. Karan was dressed in a brown jacket while Rhea wore a fur coat and a bobble cap. Sharing the photos, Karan wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary to the love of my life. Over this short period of marriage and the slightly longer time we've spent together, it's remarkable how much we've learned from one another. In the early stages of any relationship, the honeymoon phase surrounded us with excitement and wonder. Yet, it's only when we encountered those inevitable roadblocks that we truly discovered the strength of our teamwork.”

“Through it all, you've always focused on the importance of seeking resilient solutions. You have shown me that there's always a way to mend and strengthen what might appear broken. I hope we always remember this and that life's challenges, though daunting, are also rich with promise..They're the raw material from which we create deeper connections. It's said that the relationships that stand the test of time are the ones always find new ways to get repaired.. So here's to us, to our unwavering commitment, and to the optimism that each trial brings us closer. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Rhea and Karan are collaborating together for a film as well called Thank You for Coming.