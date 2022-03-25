PICS: Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor snapped at actor's residence on Sunita Kapoor's birthday.

Anil Kapoor has several reasons to celebrate. The senior actor has been over the moon ever since his daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. The pregnancy announcement also took social media by storm. Just a few days since the announcement, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also celebrates her birthday today.

On the joyous occasion, Karan Johar and Farah Khan were snapped leaving Anil Kapoor's residence. The actor stepped out to see off his friend who presumably visited to wish Sunita Kapoor on her birthday. Farah and Karan may have also dropped in to wish Sonam Kapoor as the actress announced that she is pregnant and is currently in Mumbai.

As Anil stepped out to see off Farah and Karan Johar, he also posed for the paparazzi. The senior actor and Farah Khan who share a strong bond as friends posed together.

Wishing Sunita on her birthday, Anil wrote, "Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! The love of my life, my only constant and the beautiful mother of my incredible children…I am so lucky I get to spend every day with you and love you little more with each passing day…This year, as we step into new roles as grand parents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita."

