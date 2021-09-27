In Pics: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor & others spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s house party

On Monday, September 27, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan organised a small house party for her industry friends at her Bandra residence. From ace director to fashion maverick Manish Malhotra, several A-listers were seen gracing the event. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director Karan Johar and designer Manish Malhotra were seen twinning and winning at the party. Johar opted for an oversized black jacket which was paired with a matching t-shirt and trousers. His quirky sunglasses and face mask definitely stole the show.

On the other hand, even Manish Malhotra was spotted in a black baggy jacket matched with a printed t-shirt and denim pants. It seems that the theme of the party was based on black hues as even sister Karisma made an entrance in her luxury car donning similar attire. However, designer Sanjay Mishra broke the monotony by wearing a blue t-shirt with white trousers.

Take a look at the photos of the party below:

In terms of work, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. She now has Laal Singh Chadhha in the pipeline. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring Naga Chaitanya and in the lead roles alongside her.

Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year.

