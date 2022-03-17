PICS: Karan Johar plants a kiss on Kajol as they make stylish appearances at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash

The unique bond between Karan Johar and Kajol is well-known. For a long time, these two have had a wonderful friendship. In reality, this director-actress duo has collaborated on a number of films and has had a number of successes. It's always a treat for fans to see them together, and that's exactly what happened today. The two were spotted at CEO of Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta’s grand birthday bash. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the party has been organised by Karan Johar. The two looked absolutely gorgeous at the event. However, what caught out eyes was their super sweet lovey-dovey moment

In the pictures, the duo looked absolutely gorgeous. It seemed like the birthday bash was a black-tie event as all the cells were dressed in killer formal attires. Karan blended hot colours red and black in his outfit and looked splendid, On the other hand, Kajol wore a beautiful back dress that fit her body like a glove and absolutely stunned us with her beauty. In one of the pictures, Karan was seen sweetly planting a kiss on Kajol’s cheek as Kajol smiled heartily.

Take a look at the pics:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi. Now, she is gearing up to star in the movie titled 'The Last Hurrah’ helmed by acclaimed veteran actress turned director Revathi. On the other hand, Karan Johar is working on numerous movies such as Brahmastra, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and many more. He is also a part of judges’ panel in the reality show ‘Hunarbaaz’ alongside Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty.

