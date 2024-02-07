PICS: Karan Johar reveals his life changed forever with Yash & Roohi’s arrival, pens beautiful birthday note

Karan Johar recently held a grand pre-birthday bash for his munchkins Yash and Roohi. This party was attended by a lot of his industry friends and their kids including Shilpa Shetty along with her kids, Saba Pataudi, and more. We all know how much KJo loves his children and this grand Willy Wonka-themed bash was proof. Well, today on their actual birthday, the filmmaker shared several posts from the party and penned down a beautiful birthday wish for them.

Karan Johar’s birthday post for Yash and Roohi

In the first picture shared by Karan Johar, we can see the filmmaker twinning with his kids Yash and Roohi in purple outfits as he hugs both of them. The next picture has KJo’s mother posing with his son and grandchildren. Then there is a picture of Yash and Roohi posing with their grandmother. Followed by a picture of KJo kissing her.

Sharing these pictures, Karan Johar captioned, “Happiest birthday to the brightest sunshines (x2) of my life! My life is forever changed, for the best with you two coming into it with your goofy and adorable laughs, unadulterated sass towards ME and of course - an abundance of love to give to the world! Never change...grow up but never change! And thank you to my mom, who is forever the strength of our family...and being a mother figure to Yash & Roohi! Love you forever mom.”

Check out the post:

To the star-studded birthday celebration of Karan’s kids, an impressive line-up of celebs arrived with their kids and had a blast together. Gauri Khan arrived with their son AbRam and Maheep Kapoor. Rani Mukerji also graced the occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jehangir, were spotted too. Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came with their daughter Varushka. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also got clicked with her children Viaan and Samisha. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also came followed by Manish Malhotra and Niranjan Iyengar.

