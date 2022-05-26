PICS: Karan Johar's unseen moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Alia Bhatt & Katrina Kaif; Don't miss

Bollywood's ace filmmaker and producer Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday, 25 May. The Dharma chief threw a massive party for the entire industry and almost all of them came together to celebrate Karan's big day. The party kickstarted post 9 PM as celebrities began trickling in, in their shiniest and most fashionable outfits. However, during the day, things were equally buzzing for Karan as the director was flooded with wishes on social media.

Bollywood's biggest names took to Instagram and Twitter to wish and shower love on Karan Johar. Right from the senior actors to Gen-Z actors, Karan felt the love from all over. One such post was shared by his close friend and celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania. For the unversed, Anaita has been a part of Karan's several projects and even done cameos in films such as Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Wishing Karan, Anaita shared a bunch of photos and dropped some unseen moments. In the Instagram post, we get to see a rare, throwback photo of Karan Johar with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Uday Chopra and some other crew members. We also get to see a couple of selfies including Karan and Shah Rukh Khan as well as Karan with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Sharing the post, Anaita also wished her friend and wrote, "My darling Karu. Marking this monumental date with LOVE. Boundless love for you, my ever so generous friend. Love for our crazy past - especially our Fashion shows and fashion choices that were not for the faint hearted. And today, a million selfies later (which we rarely like), I love you even more for the vivacious, inimitable and loving human you are! I wish you only happiness. #50isthenewfabulous #kisses @karanjohar."

Check out SRK, Alia, Katrina's photos with Karan Johar:

Click the link below to check out all the photos from Karan Johar's birthday bash.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Birthday Bash PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek join the party