PICS: Kareena Kapoor and 'ladies man' Jeh Ali Khan spend time with Masai women of South Africa

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently jetted off to South Africa with their kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan for a family vacation. The actress has been sharing glimpses of her fun getaway with her fans on social media. The couple has been dishing out major travel goals. On Sunday afternoon, she took to Instagram and posted pictures from her meeting with women of the Masai community.

Kareena Kapoor Khan offers a glimpse of her vacay in South Africa

In the first picture, Kareena is seen clicking pictures of the 'wonderful ladies' of the Masai community. The ladies are dressed in colourful outfits while Bebo is seen sporting an oversized light blue shirt and trousers. Along with it, she wrote, "With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community." She also posted a picture of her son Jeh photobombing her picture. The actress is seen posing with the ladies while Jeh is seen running toward her. The munchkin is seen sporting a yellow t-shirt and black pants. The ladies are seen smiling while looking at him. Bebo wrote along with the picture, "Jeh baba, the ladies man." Have a look:

Recently, she posted a picture of herself while chilling with her 'new friends'. She was seen relaxing on a couch while a bunch of zebras was seen in the backdrop. Along with it, she wrote, "What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends." It seems like Saif and Kareena are making the most of their family vacay.

Work front

After returning from her trip, Kareena will reportedly start working on her next film, The Crew. She will be seen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the film. She also has Hansal Mehta's next and Sujoy Ghosh's Devotion Of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. On the other hand, Saif has Adipurush in the pipeline co-starring Prabhas, Kriti and Sunny Singh.

