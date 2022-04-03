PICS: Kareena Kapoor and Taimur look uber cool on their Sunday outing; Saif Ali Khan accompanies

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. She often raises the fashion bar whenever she steps out of her house. Well, the paps never miss a chance to click her whenever she steps out of her house, and today, was one such day when the actress stepped out with her family to grab lunch. The 3 Idiots actress along with son Taimur Ali Khan and hubby Saif Ali Khan was clicked stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai and we have to admit that their summer fashion was on point and would surely make heads turn.

In the picture, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan wearing a tie & dye blue coloured jogger pants. She paired it with a neon green tee. Bebo tied her hair in a bun, wore black coloured sunglasses, and completed her look with white sports shoes. She held Taimur Ali Khan’s hand and walked in style. Tim wore a lavender coloured tee that he paired with dark blue denim and completed his look with white sports shoes. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was dressed simply in a lime yellow tee that he paired with light blue denim and Kolhapuri chappals.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. This film is an official Hindi adaptation of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Apart from Aamir and Kareena even South sensation Naga Chaitanya will be seen in a pivotal role.

