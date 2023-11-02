PICS: Kareena Kapoor expresses love for chocolate brownies, stuns fans with new post

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actor, fashion icon, and star who is known for her bubbly and cheerful personality. While she makes sure to work out religiously, she is also a die-hard foodie who often relishes her favorite delicacies. A while ago, she posted multiple pictures of herself and expressed her fondness for chocolate brownies.

Kareena Kapoor Khan channelizes her inner boss lady in new PICS

If you know Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, you would also be aware of her love for Biryani and pastries, among other food items. The actress is often spotted in the city going for a workout session. She also posts visuals from her pilates and yoga sessions at home.

Recently, the Udta Punjab actress posted multiple pictures donning a waistcoat and a pair of pants, exuding boss lady vibes. In the new images, she looked confident as she playfully posed for the camera. The brown-hued attire, a pair of high heels, and that beautiful vintage watch rounded up her classy look. Keeping her makeup fresh and minimal, with glossy lips and messy hair, she completed her chic look.

Sharing the picture album, the actress expressed her love for chocolate brownies. She penned in captions, “I’m eating a chocolate brownie tonite. what about you?”

Take a look at her post:

Her pictures grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Lust Stories 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia commented, “Uff” with fire emojis, while Doctor G star Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Stunnnnning”.

Her fans and admirers were stunned by Kareena’s powerful look. One user wrote, “I can’t eat tonight because you ate and left no crumbs,” while another commented, “So so magnificent.” A third user called her “Gorgeous”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

In her career spanning decades, Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in over 60 Hindi films. After making her impactful movie debut in 2000 with Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan, she has played some iconic characters like Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Geet in Jab We Met. However, her acting skills in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Chameli, and Omkara, among others, are equally lauded.

She recently made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan and acted in and co-produced the film The Buckingham Murders.

ALSO READ: The Crew: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu are 'good comedians' as well? Rhea Kapoor reveals