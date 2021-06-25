PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor turn posers at latter's birthday bash; Check out the lavish spread, decor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan turned hosts last evening for Karisma Kapoor on her birthday. Photos from the bash give us a glimpse into a fun evening where Kareena, Karisma unleashed their inner posers.

Actress Karisma Kapoor, who has ruled over the box office for a long time, turned a year older today. On her birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan and turned hosts for a cosy yet fun evening celebration and photos from the same are now going viral on social media. From enjoying her favourite delicacy made by her friend Amrita Arora to posing with her sister Kareena, Karisma surely managed to make the most of the fun celebrations at her sister's house.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Karisma shared several photos that took us inside her birthday bash with Kareena, Saif, Amrita. In one of the photos, we could see both Bebo and Lolo hugging each other and posing. Kareena is seen clad in a striped co-ord set with her hair left open while Karisma is seen opting for classy black trousers with a shiny top. The birthday girl managed to rock a classy look while Kareena looked chic for the evening. In the photos, we get to see glimpses of a candlelight evening with a yummy spread of dishes for relish.

Take a look:

Earlier, Kareena shared a video montage on social media with all unseen photos with her sister Karisma and wished her with a heartwarming note. Not just Kareena, Saba Pataudi, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , , and others also penned lovely notes for Karisma on her special day. Karisma herself shared a special post on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her birthday celebrations. She wrote, "Making my years count , instead of counting the years", and credited daughter Samaira Kapur for the clicks.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in an AltBalaji show, Mentalhood. The show won praise from the audience and they loved seeing Karisma in a new avatar on the OTT platform.

