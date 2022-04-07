PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alvira Agnihotri visit Malaika Arora as she recovers post accident

It has been a while since Malaika Arora had met with an accident in Mumbai. The actress had suffered mild injuries and has been recovering at home. Needless to say, her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. Amid this, Malaika’s BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan has made sure to visit the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress as she recovers. The actress was papped at Malaika’s residence today and was making heads turn with her style sense. Interestingly, Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Agnihotri was also papped at the Malaika’s residence today.

In the pics, Kareena was seen dressed in an all white outfit. She had opted for a loose white shirt which she had paired with white pyjamas. Kareena had completed her look with white loafer style footwear and a quirky neckpiece. She had tied her hair in a high bun and was wearing a pair of trending sunglasses. On the other hand, Alvira, who was accompanied by her daughter, was dressed in a red and white printed shirt which she had paired with blue trousers. She was carrying a golden coloured handbag.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alvira Agnihotra’s pics at Malaika Arora’s residence:

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The movie happens to be the official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Besides, Kareena will also be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s yet to be titled project with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.